New accuser in Wyoming County serial child abuse case

A seventh woman has accused Teddy Tolliver of abuse.(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A seventh woman has come forward to allege she was abused as a child by a Wyoming County man several years ago.

The woman claimed Teddy Tolliver assaulted her in 2004 when she was 12 years old.

Six other women previously accused the 77-year-old of abuse while they were between the ages of 11 and 15, according to a criminal complaint. State Police said evidence shows the alleged crimes date back to 1965.

Prior to the latest allegation, Tolliver faced 10 counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and first-degree sexual assault, according to Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney Derek Laxton.

He was processed on Wednesday for an additional charge, State Police said.

“Hopefully [after] the women have come forward and leveled these charges against Mr. Tolliver, they will be able to receive some kind of closure in their lives and begin the healing process.”, said Sgt. Andre Palmateer.

An additional $50,000 was added to Tolliver’s bond of $100,000.

A grand jury will consider whether or not to indict Tolliver on criminal charges after he waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

