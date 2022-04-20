National Park Service oversees refurbishing of untouched Mount Hope mural

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) - An 80-year-old mural in Mount Hope got a facelift this week.

The mural, titled “Mining,” which depicts mining culture in Appalachia, sits inside the city’s post office. It was cleaned by a National Park Service crew on Wednesday.

The Park Service’s Cultural Resource Program Manager Dave Fuerst says the oil painting hasn’t been touched since it was completed in 1942. He wants the mural to be something the community is proud of.

“It’s an important era of our time,” he shared. “It’s something that America should be very proud about. And so people that come into the lobby here, they may not really know what they’ve got. It’s a diamond in the rough right here.”

“Mining” is the product of the well-known realist painter Michael Lenson, who emigrated from Russia in 1911. Lenson was hired by the Works Progress Administration as part of Roosevelt’s New Deal programming. Lenson’s work is now featured all over the country.

According to Fuerst, the mural cleaning marks the opening of the Smithsonian Institution’s “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” exhibit that will stop in Mount Hope on Friday, April 22. The traveling exhibit will remain in town until the end of May.

This upcoming exhibit is being sponsored by the West Virginia Humanities Council and National Coal Heritage. It takes a look into how Mount Hope, once a thriving coal-mining town has faced the challenges of the modern-day.

