Advertisement

DA: Man accused of raping school-aged girl hundreds of times over 6-year period

Officials in Pennsylvania report Daniel Barnett, 38, has been arrested for raping an elementary...
Officials in Pennsylvania report Daniel Barnett, 38, has been arrested for raping an elementary school-aged girl.(Montgomery County District Attorney's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (Gray News) - A man in Pennsylvania has been arrested and charged for sexually assaulting an elementary school-aged girl over a six-year period.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Daniel Barnett was charged with 20 felony counts of rape of a child and other charges dating back to 1997.

The DA’s office said the investigation began when a woman, who is now 29, told the Plymouth Township Police Department that she was raped by Barnett more than 100 times. She said it started when she was 5 years old and continued until she was about 10 years old.

Police said the sexual abuse began with Barnett touching the girl inappropriately over her clothes, with the actions progressing to rape and other types of assaults.

Barnett was a friend of the girl’s brother, according to officials.

“This defendant was repeatedly sexually assaulting a very young girl for years,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. “We are continuing to investigate.”

Steele also said if anyone has more information on the case contact the Plymouth Township Police at 610-279-1901.

Officials said Barnett currently remains at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after a judge set bail at $1 million.

According to the court, the 38-year-old cannot contact the victim, children, or disabled adults. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 26.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barry Yearout
UPDATE: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting identified
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest
Princeton Shooting
Mercer County man dies following police-involved shooting
A Raleigh County man is on trial this week for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
Raleigh County man stands trial for sexually assaulting teen
The region’s first medical marijuana dispensary is officially up and running. It is located at...
Southern West Virginia’s first medical marijuana dispensary helps potential patients navigate application process

Latest News

Cars driving in Washington, D.C.
President Biden to highlight infrastructure investments in Oregon
City of Denver addresses questionable post about 4/20 festival.
VIDEO: City of Denver's '420' post causes confusion and controversy
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens during a House Committee on Financial Services...
US targets cryptocurrency firms in latest Russia sanctions
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp testifies Amber Heard attacked him, he never hit back
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. Gov....
Florida Senate passes bill to end Disney self-government