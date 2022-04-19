Winter-like today; major warm up is on the way

It is a blustery morning out there with temperatures in the 20s and 30s and gusty winds at times. Scattered snow showers are falling as well and will continue throughout the morning hours. They should begin to fizzle out as we head into the afternoon hours. Eventually, temperatures will get into the 40s this afternoon, but gusty winds out of the northwest will make it feel like we are in the 30s all day long.

Scattered snow showers will continue this morning before tapering off in the afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

Winter Weather Advisories are still in effect until 2 pm for western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties where another few inches of snow is possible. Everywhere else could pick up a coating of snow by the time it’s all set and done.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until 2 pm for western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. (WVVA WEATHER)

We will be dry tonight with mainly clear skies but it will be another cold one. Temperatures will dip down into the 20s and 30s once again.

Outlook for tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

More seasonable temperatures are in store for the middle of the week as highs top off in the 60s and even the 70s for some on Thursday. We will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday but a weak cold front may provide enough moisture for a few isolated showers on Thursday.

A weak cold front may bring enough moisture for some isolated showers on Thursday. (WVVA WEATHER)

We will see a mix of sun and clouds as we wrap up the work week and into the weekend and temperatures will soar into the 70s and even the 80s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.