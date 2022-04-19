We’ve got a frigid night ahead, but seasonable weather returns Wednesday!

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

We’re drying out as low pressure moves away and high pressure begins to take over, but we’ll be cold tonight as NW wind flow keeps us company. Winds will gradually lighten up overnight, but temps will drop to around or below freezing for most. Low temps (which usually occur around sunrise the following AM), will drop into the mid-20s to low 30s late tonight-early Wednesday. While the growing season hasn’t started yet for most of our area, if you do have any sensitive plants outdoors, remember to cover them or bring them inside!

FREEZE WARNING (WVVA WEATHER)

A FREEZE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR BUCHANAN COUNTY TONIGHT (WHERE THE GROWING SEASON HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN). Areas of frost look likely overnight, especially in those deeper sheltered valleys. Bundle up and crank the heat!

HIGH PRESSURE TAKES OVER MIDWEEK (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will move more directly overhead Wednesday. This will allow for a lighter southerly wind flow and A RETURN OF SPRING WEATHER!

WEDNESDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-60s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and seasonable, with low temps in the 40s for most.

RAIN SHOWERS THURSDAY AM (WVVA WEATHER)

A weak system could bring a few showers Thursday morning, but this won’t be a wash-out. High temps will continue to push further into the mid to upper 60s then, and by this weekend we will actually feel more like SUMMER!

TEMPS- PAST AND FUTURE (WVVA WEATHER)

Highs could reach the upper 70s and low 80s come Saturday and Sunday...stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va.

