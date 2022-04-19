Voter registration deadline for W.Va. primaries Tuesday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The final day to register to vote in the 2022 West Virginia primaries is Tuesday, April 19. Those eligible can sign up or update their information by mail, at their county clerk’s office or online.

Voters must also confirm their party registration by Tuesday.

Jewell Spears Anguilar, the Wyoming County Circuit Clerk, encouraged West Virginians to be a part of the electoral process.

“Research the candidates, see what they stand for and vote for the candidate of your choice,” Anguilar said. “Just be a part of it.”

In-person early voting will begin on April 27 and last until May 7 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at county courthouses and other designated locations.

Primary Day in West Virginia is set for May 10.

