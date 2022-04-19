UPDATE: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting identified

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA has confirmed the identity of the man who died Sunday evening following a police-involved shooting.

Barry Yearout, 43, of Princeton, W.Va., was transported to Princeton Community Hospital Sunday evening, where he later succumbed to an injury he received in an officer-involved shooting.

Officers responded to North 5th Street Sunday evening, after a neighbor complained that Yearout caused property damage with his ATV. The neighbor told officers where they could find Yearout.

Police say when they attempted to make contact with Yearout, he became highly agitated and aggressive.

The family has confirmed that Yearout lived down the street from the person who made the complaint and they have also mentioned that they have hired a lawyer.

The officers that were involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave and the West Virginia State Police are leading the investigation into the events that lead up to the shooting.

The family has set up a GoFundme to help cover funeral expenses.

