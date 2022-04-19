Raleigh County man stands trial for sexually assaulting teen

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County man is on trial this week for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. Barry Willey is accused of sexually assaulting the teen at his home in June of 2019.

During opening statements on Tuesday afternoon, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Morgan Spolarich laid out her case against Willey, informing the jury that the teen’s mother, Rebecca Mills, had already pleaded guilty as a co-conspirator in the case.

According to the complaint, Mills asked her daughter to lose her virginity to Willey in June of 2019. When the teen refused, the complaint said she was awakened that night by Willey sexually assaulting her.

The teen’s guidance counselor at school confirmed during her testimony on Tuesday that the teen had confided to her that she had been sexually assaulted.

“(Now) she’ll tell you she battles bouts of depression. The relationship with her mother has changed forever. Who is Rebecca Mills? A couple words come to mind -- weak, vulnerable, and neglectful,” said Spolarich during opening statements.

Meanwhile, Willey’s defense counsel Ben Olsen attempted to punch holes in the prosecution’s version of events, saying there are enough inconsistencies in the testimony of witnesses to result in an acquittal.

“We’ll show you how the actions of every single person involved in this case are completely inconsistent with a sexual assault having taken place. We believe by the end of this trial, there is only one reasonable conclusion and that is that Barry Willey has been falsely accused.”

Testimony is expected to continue into Wednesday.

