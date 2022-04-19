Advertisement

PCH raises awareness for organ donation in flag raising ceremony

By Glenn Kittle
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Center for Organ Recovery and Education is raising a flag to help raise awareness about organ donation. The annual ceremony promotes the life-saving gift.

Leading donation organizations report more than 100,000 people across the country are currently awaiting an organ donation. One man in attendance, Wayne Richmond, says the transplant he received allows his donor to live on through him.

April is Organ Donation Awareness Month. The Center for Organ Recovery and Education reports 11,000 suitable organ donors. Die every year.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Princeton Shooting
Mercer County man dies following police-involved shooting
Barry Yearout
UPDATE: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting identified
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest
The region’s first medical marijuana dispensary is officially up and running. It is located at...
Southern West Virginia’s first medical marijuana dispensary helps potential patients navigate application process
Less than an inch of snow is expected for most, however, a few inches of snow is possible for...
This winter blast wont last long

Latest News

The Beckley VA Medical Center has partnered with ‘Bonnie’s Bus’ to bring free mammograms to...
Bonnie’s Bus visits Princeton to provide veterans with free mammograms
Barry Yearout
UPDATE: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting identified
New River Gorge National Park and Preserve
Oklahoma woman makes stop in W.Va on mission to see all 63 National State Parks
A Raleigh County man is on trial this week for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
Raleigh County man stands trial for sexually assaulting teen