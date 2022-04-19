PCH raises awareness for organ donation in flag raising ceremony

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Center for Organ Recovery and Education is raising a flag to help raise awareness about organ donation. The annual ceremony promotes the life-saving gift.

Leading donation organizations report more than 100,000 people across the country are currently awaiting an organ donation. One man in attendance, Wayne Richmond, says the transplant he received allows his donor to live on through him.

“I have the spirit of someone else living inside me. We’re both living this world out. It’s very exciting to know that person, and how they would’ve perceived what they wanted to grow into.”

April is Organ Donation Awareness Month. The Center for Organ Recovery and Education reports 11,000 suitable organ donors. Die every year.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.