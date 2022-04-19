PCH raises awareness for organ donation in flag raising ceremony
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Center for Organ Recovery and Education is raising a flag to help raise awareness about organ donation. The annual ceremony promotes the life-saving gift.
Leading donation organizations report more than 100,000 people across the country are currently awaiting an organ donation. One man in attendance, Wayne Richmond, says the transplant he received allows his donor to live on through him.
April is Organ Donation Awareness Month. The Center for Organ Recovery and Education reports 11,000 suitable organ donors. Die every year.
