Livestock contractor charged with inhumane slaughter of animal, deputies say

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida have arrested a man in the death of an animal after they say he was initially called to help them with a roaming donkey.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida reports deputies responded to an animal complaint of a donkey who was roaming unattended near a local bridge on April 12.

They called Philip Hayes, an independent livestock contractor, for assistance. However, the sheriff’s office said the donkey was shot and killed by Hayes.

Investigators found that Hayes committed an act that resulted in the cruel death of the donkey and did not use humane methods to prevent needless suffering.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office that before the killing, Hayes was observed hand-feeding the animal and refused to use equipment provided by the witness to facilitate the capturing of the animal. Hayes then proceeded to his vehicle to obtain a firearm.

Hayes is being charged with the inhumane slaughter of livestock and torture-inflict pain and serious injury/death charges.

The sheriff’s office said Hayes turned himself in during the overnight hours.

