Important information for WVU Gold-Blue spring game

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU is hosting its annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 23, at 1 p.m., at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

With numerous events taking place at Mylan Park and High Point racing this weekend, fans are encouraged to use Interstate 68 (not exit 155 on I-79) to prevent traffic congestion.

Gates open at noon, and tickets are available for $10 each.

Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance online by clicking here and select the mobile delivery option so they can avoid long lines at the stadium on game day. Fans with mobile tickets are strongly encouraged to add tickets to their Apple or Google wallet app prior to leaving for the venue.

Tickets can be purchased at the Milan Puskar Stadium North Gate ticket office and the Southwest Gate ticket windows (cash only) on game day beginning at 11:00 a.m. and at the Mountaineer Ticket Office located in the WVU Coliseum throughout the week.

WVU students will be admitted free with a valid WVU student I.D. at any gate, and Mountaineer Kids Club members can show their badge for free admission.

WVU’s Clear Bag Policy remains in effect, and the Athletics Department invites and encourages fans to click here for more information, to view pictures of permissible and non-permissible items and to obtain answers to frequently asked questions about the clear bag policy.

Fans are asked to reduce what they bring to the stadium to minimize contact points and bag searches.

When security personnel check bags at the gate, they will not be divesting the bags – each fan will be responsible for showing the contents of his/her individual bag. This includes fans removing all items from their bag for inspection as needed. For quicker entry, do not bring bags inside the stadium.

Fans are encouraged to check out the Mountaineer Gear Sale taking place inside the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility beginning at 9 a.m. The sale provides fans an opportunity to purchase apparel from football jerseys to shorts, shoes and other items from WVU athletics teams.

The Hall of Traditions will be open from 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

For the Gold-Blue Game, all fans, including WVU students, should enter the stadium through the North, West, Southeast and Southwest Gates.

There will be no stadium re-entry passes issued for the game.

Stadium seating, restrooms and concessions will be open on the lower sections of the East, West and South sides only (No upper deck seating).

Fans are reminded that umbrellas are not permitted inside the stadium.

There will be ADA seating available on the West, East and North sides based on demand.

Concession stands will open at noon. There will be multiple stands opened on the West and East sides of the stadium, but there will not be concession areas open in the South end. Beer sales will conclude at the end of halftime.

All parking for cars and RVs is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The following hospital parking lots on the East side will be available for parking: F1, F2, F3, F4, and E. The following hospital parking lots on the West side will also be available for parking: A1 and B1.

The center most parking lots and the western most parking lots of the large Blue hospital parking lot (Hospital parking lots C1, C2, C3, C4, C5, C6, C7, C8, C9, and C10) will be reserved for hospital patients, visitors and staff. Towing will be enforced.

There also will be parking available at the Law School based on availability.

The PRT is operating on its normal Saturday schedule (9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.), for the price of 50 cents each way. It is free for all students and WVU staff with a valid WVU ID.

The Gold-Blue Game, slated to begin at approximately 1:07 p.m., will conclude WVU’s spring football drills.

This year’s game will be a traditional, four-quarter Gold vs. Blue contest.

The veteran radio announcing crew of Tony Caridi, Dwight Wallace and Jed Drenning will bring the sights and sounds of the game to the listening audience on the Mountaineer Sports Network presented by Learfield.

The Gold-Blue Spring Football Game will be televised on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+ platform. Andrew Caridi will handle the play-by-play duties, Dale Wolfley will provide analysis and Amanda Mazey will be an on-site reporter.

Additional television coverage will start with a special Mountaineer GameDay Gold-Blue pregame show at noon on the all of the local Nexstar affiliates, followed by the game broadcast at 1 p.m., on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

There will not be an autograph session following the game. Mountaineer football will conduct its annual Fan Day in August with details being released later this summer.

A portion of the proceeds from the Gold-Blue Game once again will benefit WVU Medicine Children’s. Since 1984, the Mountaineers have donated more than $778,000 to WVU Medicine Children’s.

