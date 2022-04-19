Bonnie’s Bus visits Princeton to provide veterans with free mammograms
Published: Apr. 19, 2022
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley VA Medical Center has partnered with ‘Bonnie’s Bus’ to bring free mammograms to women veterans. ‘Bonnie’s Bus is a mobile mammography unit that has provided over 25,000 mammograms since the bus was established in 2009.
Sara Yoke from the Beckley VAMC says mammograms can be a potentially life-saving checkup.
Since 2009, bonnie’s bus has detected more than 125 cases of breast cancer.
