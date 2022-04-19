Bonnie’s Bus visits Princeton to provide veterans with free mammograms

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley VA Medical Center has partnered with ‘Bonnie’s Bus’ to bring free mammograms to women veterans. ‘Bonnie’s Bus is a mobile mammography unit that has provided over 25,000 mammograms since the bus was established in 2009.

Sara Yoke from the Beckley VAMC says mammograms can be a potentially life-saving checkup.

“Mammograms are critical to women’s health. It’s not just limited to women men can get breast cancer as well. It’s just really important for us to offer this.”

Since 2009, bonnie’s bus has detected more than 125 cases of breast cancer.

