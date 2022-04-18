Advertisement

Woman’s body found inside bag on New York sidewalk

Someone walking in the neighborhood noticed blood coming from the bag and called police,...
Someone walking in the neighborhood noticed blood coming from the bag and called police, authorities said.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman’s body was found inside a duffel bag in Queens over the weekend, according to multiple media reports.

A person walking in the Forest Park neighborhood said they noticed blood coming out of the bag left on the sidewalk and called 911 at around 8 a.m. Saturday, WABC reported.

Police said they found the woman’s body in the bag, and emergency responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Authorities said they followed a blood trail to the woman’s home about a half-mile away, WNBC reported.

The woman’s 13-year-old son was questioned in connection to the discovery and released, and police said they no longer consider him or her husband persons of interest in her death, WCBS reported.

The woman’s husband and 17-year-old son were out of town when the body was found, WCBS said.

No arrests have been made in the case, and the woman’s cause of death is yet to be determined, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kadyn Punturi
Future soldier loses 145 pounds on weight loss journey
Less than an inch of snow is expected for most, however, a few inches of snow is possible for...
This winter blast wont last long
Bluefield's Blair's Sweet Treats and More cuts ribbon
Blair’s Sweet Treats and More hosts grand opening
Wendy’s Treasures opened March 31st on Main Street in Pineville and owner Wendy Lester says she...
‘Wendy’s Treasures’ opens for business in Pineville
Deputy T. Phillips is recovering nicely.
Deputy of Wyoming County is recovering

Latest News

Carjacker beats up great-grandmother, takes car only to die in crash, police say
Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Russia hits Lviv, prepares for assault in eastern Ukraine
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist...
Alex Jones’ Infowars files for bankruptcy protection
Violence marred the holiday weekend as police in several places investigated gun-related...
Easter weekend marred by violence
Raleigh County leaders are working to help taxpayers avoid additional fees on their personal...
Raleigh County extends deadline to pay property and real estate without fees