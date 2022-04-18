Advertisement

Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in Florida Sunday afternoon.(Pixabay)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVELAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A 7-year-old girl was killed on Easter after being hit by a van in a driveway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in Florida Sunday afternoon.

Once everyone had gotten out of the van, the woman didn’t see her granddaughter in front of the vehicle and hit her as she went to leave.

The 7-year-old girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The crash is under investigation

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kadyn Punturi
Future soldier loses 145 pounds on weight loss journey
Less than an inch of snow is expected for most, however, a few inches of snow is possible for...
This winter blast wont last long
Bluefield's Blair's Sweet Treats and More cuts ribbon
Blair’s Sweet Treats and More hosts grand opening
Wendy’s Treasures opened March 31st on Main Street in Pineville and owner Wendy Lester says she...
‘Wendy’s Treasures’ opens for business in Pineville
Deputy T. Phillips is recovering nicely.
Deputy of Wyoming County is recovering

Latest News

Carjacker beats up great-grandmother, takes car only to die in crash, police say
Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Russia hits Lviv, prepares for assault in eastern Ukraine
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist...
Alex Jones’ Infowars files for bankruptcy protection
Violence marred the holiday weekend as police in several places investigated gun-related...
Easter weekend marred by violence
Raleigh County leaders are working to help taxpayers avoid additional fees on their personal...
Raleigh County extends deadline to pay property and real estate without fees