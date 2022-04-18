We’ll be cold and windy Tuesday; by midweek it will feel like Spring again

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

As a strong low-pressure system gradually pulls away from the area, NW wind flow will kick up behind the departing low. Winds will be gusty at times tonight and Tuesday (occasionally over 25/30 MPH). Secure any loose items and crank the heat! Low temps will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s tonight, and wind chills will likely be in the teens and low 20s waking up Tuesday morning.

TEMP VS WIND CHILL (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see a few more rain and snow showers tonight as well, with occasional sleet & freezing rain mixing in too (mainly north of I-64 across the highest elevations).

SLICK AREAS POSSIBLE (WVVA WEATHER)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8PM for northwest Pocahontas county. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY also remains in effect until TUESDAY AFTERNOON for Western Greenbrier counties. Through tomorrow, we could see 1-3″ (with locally higher amounts) of snow/sleet, and up to a tenth of an inch of freezing rain/ice accumulation. Especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses, slick areas could be possible. STAY SAFE!

SNOW/SLEET ACCUMULATION (WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday will bring occasional snow showers here & there in the morning, gradually tapering during the afternoon. We’ll see some sun break out tomorrow, but it will be cold and blustery! Highs will only be in the 40s for most, and with those winds whipping, feel-like temps will hover in the 20s and low 30s for most throughout the day.

A COLD AND BLUSTERY TUESDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow night will be cold and breezy with temps again dropping into the upper 20s/low 30s.

TEMPS BEGIN TO WARM WEDNESDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will bring more sunshine Wednesday, and temps will finally be more seasonable, reaching the low to mid 60s again.

TEMPS CLIMB ABOVE NORMAL LATER THIS WEEK (WVVA WEATHER)

Quite the warm-up is in store for late week and into this weekend as southerly wind flow takes over...

Stay tuned!

