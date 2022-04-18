Unraveling the story behind the quilt

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The “Hands All Around Quilt Guild” was formed in the late 1970s.

Much has changed since then in the quilting world: technique, materials and style to name a few. But one thing that’s remained the same is the stories woven into the seams and the emotions hidden in the fabric of every quilt.

“...picking the fabric, cutting the pieces out and then sewing them and then finishing them. And, while you’re doing that, you are putting your heart and soul into that,” shared guild president Marsha Smith. “You may have worries that go into it that day while you’re sitting at your machine that might calm your soul if you’re upset or if you have heartaches.”

Smith has been with the guild since the beginning. Over the decades, she’s made more than fifty quilts, and she says she has felt a myriad of emotions when she sews them together, ranging from sadness to joy and everything in-between.

She has also struggled to give them away because of the attachment she’s formed with her work, having labored over a single quilt for months or even years.

“There’s so much emotion in these quilts. That’s why you’ll find that a lot of quilters, especially in our guild, don’t sell their quilts because they have just such a meaning for them.”

To Smith and the other guild members, their meetings aren’t just about quiltmaking; It’s about finding friendship, sharing stories and continually adapting to the changing world around them.

“And we are constantly learning something new,” she explained. “You learn from those other members: the older members and maybe even the young ones, who are more innovative and more modern. We all learn from each other.”

For the first time in nearly fifty years, the guild’s work has an exhibition all their own. Their work will be displayed at the Beckley Art Center on Johnstown Road until Saturday, April 30.

Smith says anyone is welcome to come and see the story unfold for themselves.

The club is currently accepting new members of all ages and skill-levels. They meet at the Beckley Art Center at 10 a.m. on the first and third Monday of the month.

