This winter blast wont last long

Widespread rain is falling across the region this morning. Even some snow is falling across the higher elevations in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. Rain (and snow for some) will continue to fall throughout the day today. Some locally heavy downpours could lead to some ponding out on the roads. We will experience some gusty winds as well. Winds will be out of the southeast at 15-25 mph but winds could gust upwards of 40-50 mph at times.

Widespread rain is expected and even some snow is possible throughout the day. (WVVA WEATHER)

Due to the snow and ice expected in the higher elevations in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties, Winter Weather Advisories have been issued until 8 pm. A few inches of snow is expected to fall (mainly on the grassy surfaces) and a glaze of ice is possible as well. With how warm we have been, many of the roads should stay wet, however, we can’t rule out some slick spots, especially in the highest elevations.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Pocahontas and western Greenbrier counties until 8 pm today for the potential of a few inches of snow and a glaze of ice. (WVVA WEATHER)

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most. A few inches of snow could accumulate mainly on the grassy surfaces at the higher elevations. (WVVA WEATHER)

Winds will flip out of the northwest bringing in even cooler air. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s tonight but it will feel like the teens and 20s when you factor in the winds. Scattered rain showers will transition over to snow overnight. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most due to warm ground and road temperatures. Up to an additional inch is possible in the higher elevations.

Outlook for tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few leftover upslope snow showers are possible tomorrow morning before we dry up during the afternoon hours with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be chilly but warmer than we are today with highs in the 40s and possibly the low 50s for the lower elevations.

We will warm up into the 60s for the middle of the week. Most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds, however, a few isolated showers are possible on Thursday as a weak cold front moves through the area.

A few showers are possible as a weak cold front moves through on Thursday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Very mild air moves into the region for the end of the week as temperatures top off in the 70s and 80s! Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

