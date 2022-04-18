Southern West Virginia’s first medical marijuana dispensary helps potential patients navigate application process

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The region’s first medical marijuana dispensary is officially up and running. It is located at the Galleria Plaza next to the Beckley Starbucks.

But you cannot just walk through the door of ‘Cannabist.’ Potential patients must first secure a medical cannibus card through the DHHR.

To help patients navigate the process, the store held an informational session with one of the companies helping to certify patients called Releaf Specialist. The Pennysylvania-based company has doctors who can certify patients if they can provide medical records pertaining to one of the 19 different approved conditions.

“What the state requires is you have been treated or diagnosed in one year and your records are within one year,” explained Releaf Specialist Owner Bob Scherer.

The two businesses helped patients get certified at an informational session at the Beckley Marriott on Monday, where they also addressed some of the misconceptions surrounding the stores.

“You don’t have to get high. You don’t have to get the intoxicating part. You can get other cannibus parts that have a therapeutic value. You can take it in pill form tincture form, and other forms.”

Once patients complete the process of getting a card, Cannibus Store Manager Colin Christmas said patients have to bring the card, along with a government ID, to get through the door.

“There’s a stigma overall on medical cannibus and cannibus in general. But to see firsthand how many people with legitimate medical needs we are able to help is amazing and we’re happy to be here and helping to spread the word.”

A full guide to signing up for medical marijuana is also available on the DHHR’s website specifically designated for the medical marijuana rollout at Office of Medical Cannabis (wv.gov)

