Sen. Tim Kaine visits ‘Kids and Co.’

PEARISBURG, Va. (WVVA) - Senator Tim Kaine visited ‘Kids and Co.’ to discuss the impacts of American rescue plan funding on childcare facilities. Kaine said, one of the main objectives of the money was to improve quality while keeping costs low.

“There’s a need for more high-quality childcare. But, it’s got to be affordable for families. If you pay child care teachers what you oughta pay them because it’s a really important job, that often then puts a price point where everyday families can’t afford it. So, we have to figure out strategies at the federal level to close that gap, to provide more childcare at a reasonable cost.”

With federal backing, Kaine says childcare centers should be able to improve compensation for workers.

“We’re able to have the programs that we want to offer for paying our teachers. Giving them time off, increased benefits, things of that nature.”

Even though the federal funding gave daycare centers a financial boost, the one-time payment can only be stretched so far. Kaine said there’s legislation being proposed to provide more federal dollars in the years to come.

“The next bill we’re working on right now and this is why I want to gather some stories while I’m out here. Is a bill that could be significant childcare funding and not one-time money, but a longtime commitment to more sustainable funding for Virginia and everywhere.”

Kaine adds senate democrats are fighting to expand the child tax credit to give even more money to qualifying families.

