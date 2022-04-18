Sen. Tim Kaine visits ‘Kids and Co.’
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEARISBURG, Va. (WVVA) - Senator Tim Kaine visited ‘Kids and Co.’ to discuss the impacts of American rescue plan funding on childcare facilities. Kaine said, one of the main objectives of the money was to improve quality while keeping costs low.
With federal backing, Kaine says childcare centers should be able to improve compensation for workers.
Even though the federal funding gave daycare centers a financial boost, the one-time payment can only be stretched so far. Kaine said there’s legislation being proposed to provide more federal dollars in the years to come.
Kaine adds senate democrats are fighting to expand the child tax credit to give even more money to qualifying families.
