Sen. Kaine visits Falls Mills PACE Center

FALLS MILLS, Va. (WVVA) - In just under a year of operation, Falls Mills’ Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly PACE Center has provided community, food and medical care for local seniors.

“I think what is even better is the fellowship,” said Michael Walk. “You know, you get to see people that you haven’t seen and it’s really helpful for people that’s more or less, I don’t want to say home-bound, but they don’t get out a lot. "

“We really think it’s important to socialize,” said Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens CFO Brian Beck. “Socialization is key for health and well-being.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) stopped by the center on Monday to speak with seniors and staff at the facility. Kaine said he’s proud of the progress the Commonwealth has made since he was governor, as there were no PACE facilities in the state when he took office. He added he’s confident in the Senate’s ability to provide funding for more facilities nationwide.

“There’s sort of two ways we have to go about it in the senate,” said Kaine. “We have to, on the committees like the Health Committee and the Aging Committee, authorize programs, say ‘hey these programs are high priority.’ Then the appropriations committee has to fund them at a robust level.”

Kaine hopes to secure funding by the start of the fiscal year on October first.

