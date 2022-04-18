Raleigh County extends deadline to pay property and real estate without fees

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh County leaders are working to help taxpayers avoid additional fees on their personal property and real estate taxes.

While the deadline to pay 2021 taxes passed on April 1st, Sheriff Scott Van Meter said the county is giving taxpayers until April 30th to avoid additional fees.

Van Meter said those who pay by the end of April will also be able to avoid getting their names published in the paper, which is required by law.

“Everybody has at one point forgotten to pay their taxes on time. We just want to remind them and help them avoid additional fees by paying by the 30th. No one wants their name in the paper.”

For those who do not pay by April 30, there will be a $20 publication fee. Then, Van Meter said there are additional publication fees for those who fail to pay by both the Summer and Fall.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.