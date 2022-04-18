Advertisement

Mercer County man dies following police-involved shooting

Princeton Shooting
Princeton Shooting(WVVA)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday evening.

WVSP confirmed that the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. after the Princeton police responded to a call on North Fifth Street.

According to authorities, a Mercer County man is dead following the incident.

The investigation is still on-going, we will inform you on any new updates as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kadyn Punturi
Future soldier loses 145 pounds on weight loss journey
Less than an inch of snow is expected for most, however, a few inches of snow is possible for...
This winter blast wont last long
Bluefield's Blair's Sweet Treats and More cuts ribbon
Blair’s Sweet Treats and More hosts grand opening
Wendy’s Treasures opened March 31st on Main Street in Pineville and owner Wendy Lester says she...
‘Wendy’s Treasures’ opens for business in Pineville
Deputy T. Phillips is recovering nicely.
Deputy of Wyoming County is recovering

Latest News

Raleigh County leaders are working to help taxpayers avoid additional fees on their personal...
Raleigh County extends deadline to pay property and real estate without fees
Many traditions are celebrated on Easter.
Church members share their favorite Easter traditions
Wendy’s Treasures opened March 31st on Main Street in Pineville and owner Wendy Lester says she...
‘Wendy’s Treasures’ opens for business in Pineville
Deputy T. Phillips is recovering nicely.
Deputy of Wyoming County is recovering