Lewisburg artist sketches ‘WVVA Today’ crew

Thank you to ‘WVVA Today’ viewer, Jody Wilber!
WVVA Today - Thank you, Jody!
WVVA Today - Thank you, Jody!
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - If you were watching WVVA Today on Monday, April 18, 2022, as promised here is a closer look at the caricatures created by Lewisburg’s Jody Wilber of Christina Kass, Meteorologist Collin Rogers and Joshua Bolden.

If you have a few minutes above is a video showing how all of this came to be.

Jody, you have such an incredible talent and we appreciate this more than words can express. Thank you so much.

Also thank you to all the viewers who wake up early & watch daily whether it is only a few minutes, 30 minutes or the whole show + noon. It is a great privilege to be a part of your mornings. --Joshua & the AM team

Click here to see more of Jody’s work!

