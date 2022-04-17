‘Wendy’s Treasures’ opens for business in Pineville

Pineville, W.Va. (WVVA) - Wendy’s Treasures opened March 31 on Main Street in Pineville and owner Wendy Lester says she has already had to restock her shelves multiple times because of the high demand for her products.

“It’s a treasure trove, it’s a little bit of everything for men, women, kids. I found that when we stock it that way we have the whole family come in,”, said Lester.

Lester believes that a shop that has it all, is bound to bring the community in and bring them closer together, so they don’t have to drive so far away to get your everyday items.

“I mean it’s a community effort and they have been really great and supportive, because it’s something they don’t have to run to Beckley for. It’s a little community working together. I’m just pleased with everyone,”said Lester.

With summer upon us and trial riders coming in from all over the U.S. a store like this hopes to bring in more customers and Wendy says she is happy to open a shop in her hometown.

“I thought it would be a wonderful place. It’s my home town and businesses are building back up, Pineville is building back up, and the people here are awesome. They’ve been very helpful, very supportive So I felt like this was the place to be,” said Lester.

If you would like to shop at Wendy’s Treasures they are open Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

