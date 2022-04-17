U.S. Representative Carol Miller comes to Beckley for discussion

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Representative Carol Miller (R-WV) , visited Beckley on April 12 for a round table discussion on West Virginia Medicare.

According to officials about 43 percent of West Virginia Medicare beneficiaries select Medicare Advantage plans. That includes all public retirees over age 65 from state, higher education and public education jobs who receive their health coverage from PEIA.

“You just compare the benefits between medicare advantages plans but its definitely more advantageous than the regular traditional medicare because you get a lot of extra benefits you don’t have to pay extra for,”said medicare recipient, Jim Wallace.

Medicare is a health care program that is helping West Virginian’s get the medicare they deserve said Miller, “Well there is over 153,000 people on it right now in West Virginia, which shows you what a good plan it is.”

If you want to know more about Medicare you can visit their website. Medicare Advantage Plans in West Virginia | Medicare Plans

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.