Rain moves in tonight after a beautiful Easter Sunday.

Hope everyone is having a great holiday! We will continue to see temperatures hold steady in the upper 50s throughout the rest of the daylight hours. Temperatures will begin to drop overnight as rain moves in. The rain will begin in areas to our south just before midnight and will continue until sunrise.

cold (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will be much colder tomorrow than they were today. Most of us will be in the mid-30s as we wake up, and will reach the mid-40s by the late afternoon. Rain will continue to stick around for most of the day, The heaviest of the rain is expected in the morning shortly before lunchtime. There is the possibility of a wintery mix in our upper elevations so the roads could get slick.

and snow (WVVA WEATHER)

Relief is on the way though. As we head into the middle of the week things will dry up and we’ll see temperatures in the upper-70s!

