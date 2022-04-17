Advertisement

Deputy of Wyoming County is recovering

Deputy T. Phillips is recovering nicely.
Deputy T. Phillips is recovering nicely.(Wyoming County Sheriff)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -Deputy Tyler Phillips is recovering in the hospital after a car he was assisting lost control coming out of the ditch.

On April 11th around 12:40 a.m. the car the deputy was assisting lost control and slid into him, pinning him against a tree and severely injuring his right leg. Phillips has a surgery scheduled for Wednesday April 13th. Sheriff Brad Ellison is hopeful for his speedy recovery and owes it all to the first responders.

“When these first responders sign up to do what they do, they do it because they care about their communities. I was very impressed with the response when I arrived on scene with the fire, the ems, the other police agencies there, helping him out, helping the situation out. That’s the reason I love living in Wyoming County, the people here are great.”, said Ellison.

February marked one year on the job for Phillips, he is a member of the Army National Guard, and Ellison says he is a great cop. Praying for a safe and speedy recovery for Phillips is what Ellison, Us here at WVVA, and the Wyoming County community wish for him.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toddler OD
Two arrested in Daniels after child overdoses on heroin
A daycare owner has been charged after officials said three toddlers in her care were taken to...
Police: 3 toddlers exposed to THC through daycare’s crackers; owner charged
Bluefield's Blair's Sweet Treats and More cuts ribbon
Blair’s Sweet Treats and More hosts grand opening
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
Kadyn Punturi
Future soldier loses 145 pounds on weight loss journey

Latest News

Wendy’s Treasures opened March 31st on Main Street in Pineville and owner Wendy Lester says she...
‘Wendy’s Treasures’ opens for business in Pineville
U.S. Representative Carol Miller, R.-W.Va. visited Beckley on April 12th for a round table...
U.S. Representative Carol Miller comes to Beckley for discussion
Easter Egg Hunt in the Two Virginias
Two Virginias show out for Easter Weekend celebrations
Bluefield's Blair's Sweet Treats and More cuts ribbon
Blair’s Sweet Treats and More hosts grand opening