Deputy of Wyoming County is recovering

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -Deputy Tyler Phillips is recovering in the hospital after a car he was assisting lost control coming out of the ditch.

On April 11th around 12:40 a.m. the car the deputy was assisting lost control and slid into him, pinning him against a tree and severely injuring his right leg. Phillips has a surgery scheduled for Wednesday April 13th. Sheriff Brad Ellison is hopeful for his speedy recovery and owes it all to the first responders.

“When these first responders sign up to do what they do, they do it because they care about their communities. I was very impressed with the response when I arrived on scene with the fire, the ems, the other police agencies there, helping him out, helping the situation out. That’s the reason I love living in Wyoming County, the people here are great.”, said Ellison.

February marked one year on the job for Phillips, he is a member of the Army National Guard, and Ellison says he is a great cop. Praying for a safe and speedy recovery for Phillips is what Ellison, Us here at WVVA, and the Wyoming County community wish for him.

