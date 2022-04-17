Advertisement

Church members share their favorite Easter traditions

Many traditions are celebrated on Easter.
Many traditions are celebrated on Easter.(Joshua Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Whether it’s an Easter Egg hunt, going to Church on Sunday, wearing your favorite Easter dress, or even coloring eggs. Easter seems to have a lot of traditions.

“Well my grandmother always wore a hat to church and so I normally don’t wear a hat on every Sunday, but on Easter Sunday many times I’ll wear a hat just in remembrance of her hats.”, said Kristi Cook of Memorial Baptist Church.

Many churches have traditions as well, Pam Cook of Pineville Southern Baptist has organized the Crosswalk for decades. This year a group of 15 from Pineville Southern Baptist Church, Oak Hill and Mullens carried out their 26th Crosswalk on Good Friday.

“The event commemorates the crucifixion of Christ as a sacrifice for sin. Each participant looks forward to continuing the tradition next year,” said Cook

Cook memorial Baptist Church has their set of traditions as well.

“Well here at Cook Memorial what we do every Easter is we start the day with a sunrise service at 7 a.m. and then our men cook us a wonderful breakfast and then we have Sunday school just as normal and when we have our worship service at 10:55 and then after worship service we always hunt eggs, we throw those eggs out there for the little ones to find and they are always so exciting and that’s fun to watch,” said Peni Adams of Memorial Baptist Church.

According to Country Living there are at least 32 traditions for Easter. 32 Classic Easter Traditions to Know - Ways to Celebrate Easter (countryliving.com)

Happy Easter from the WVVA News Team.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bluefield's Blair's Sweet Treats and More cuts ribbon
Blair’s Sweet Treats and More hosts grand opening
Toddler OD
Two arrested in Daniels after child overdoses on heroin
A daycare owner has been charged after officials said three toddlers in her care were taken to...
Police: 3 toddlers exposed to THC through daycare’s crackers; owner charged
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
Kadyn Punturi
Future soldier loses 145 pounds on weight loss journey

Latest News

Wendy’s Treasures opened March 31st on Main Street in Pineville and owner Wendy Lester says she...
‘Wendy’s Treasures’ opens for business in Pineville
Deputy T. Phillips is recovering nicely.
Deputy of Wyoming County is recovering
U.S. Representative Carol Miller, R.-W.Va. visited Beckley on April 12th for a round table...
U.S. Representative Carol Miller comes to Beckley for discussion
Easter Egg Hunt in the Two Virginias
Two Virginias show out for Easter Weekend celebrations