Church members share their favorite Easter traditions

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Whether it’s an Easter Egg hunt, going to Church on Sunday, wearing your favorite Easter dress, or even coloring eggs. Easter seems to have a lot of traditions.

“Well my grandmother always wore a hat to church and so I normally don’t wear a hat on every Sunday, but on Easter Sunday many times I’ll wear a hat just in remembrance of her hats.”, said Kristi Cook of Memorial Baptist Church.

Many churches have traditions as well, Pam Cook of Pineville Southern Baptist has organized the Crosswalk for decades. This year a group of 15 from Pineville Southern Baptist Church, Oak Hill and Mullens carried out their 26th Crosswalk on Good Friday.

“The event commemorates the crucifixion of Christ as a sacrifice for sin. Each participant looks forward to continuing the tradition next year,” said Cook

Cook memorial Baptist Church has their set of traditions as well.

“Well here at Cook Memorial what we do every Easter is we start the day with a sunrise service at 7 a.m. and then our men cook us a wonderful breakfast and then we have Sunday school just as normal and when we have our worship service at 10:55 and then after worship service we always hunt eggs, we throw those eggs out there for the little ones to find and they are always so exciting and that’s fun to watch,” said Peni Adams of Memorial Baptist Church.

