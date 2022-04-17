Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia 1-year-old

The Monroe Police Department is searching for Nala Norwood, 1. She has black curly hair and...
The Monroe Police Department is searching for Nala Norwood, 1. She has black curly hair and weighs about 20 pounds.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Monroe, Georgia, have issued a Levi’s Call (Georgia’s Amber Alert) for a missing 1-year-old girl.

The Monroe Police Department is searching for Nala Norwood, 1. She has black curly hair and weighs about 20 pounds.

Police say she was abducted by Gregory Deonte Norwood, 31. He is 6 feet tall, has brown eyes and black hair, and weighs about 185 pounds.

They are believed to be in a blue Chevy Malibu with Georgia license CRU7471.

Anyone who has information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 770-267-1111.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toddler OD
Two arrested in Daniels after child overdoses on heroin
A daycare owner has been charged after officials said three toddlers in her care were taken to...
Police: 3 toddlers exposed to THC through daycare’s crackers; owner charged
Bluefield's Blair's Sweet Treats and More cuts ribbon
Blair’s Sweet Treats and More hosts grand opening
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
Kadyn Punturi
Future soldier loses 145 pounds on weight loss journey

Latest News

This undated photo provided Sunday, April 17, 2022, by the North Korean government shows its...
North Korea says it tested new tactical guided weapon
Wendy’s Treasures opened March 31st on Main Street in Pineville and owner Wendy Lester says she...
‘Wendy’s Treasures’ opens for business in Pineville
Deputy T. Phillips is recovering nicely.
Deputy of Wyoming County is recovering
U.S. Representative Carol Miller, R.-W.Va. visited Beckley on April 12th for a round table...
U.S. Representative Carol Miller comes to Beckley for discussion