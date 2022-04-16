Advertisement

Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, deputies say

Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona arrested a woman with thousands of synthetic opioid pills in her possession during a traffic stop on Thursday.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department reports detectives with the Border Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop near Interstate 10. And during the stop, officers said they found about 371,000 fentanyl pills.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 47-year-old Imelda Carter. The sheriff’s department said Carter was turned over to federal authorities for further investigation and was eventually booked on multiple felonies.

According to police, the pills recovered have an estimated street value of $1.4 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
A daycare owner has been charged after officials said three toddlers in her care were taken to...
Police: 3 toddlers exposed to THC through daycare’s crackers; owner charged
Chloe Wrinkler
UPDATE: Missing Summers County girl found safe
Toddler OD
Two arrested in Daniels after child overdoses on heroin
generic graphic
WVSP search for male suspect in tire slashing incident

Latest News

A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Over 900 civilians dead around Kyiv, Russia vows new attacks
Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and Luke Hawk killed at Coweta County gun range.
Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range
A recent carjacking victim took matters into his own hands, shooting at two people attempting...
Residents fed up with crime: 17-year-old shot in neck during botched carjacking
District 8 Sen. Frank Niceley compared Adolf Hitler’s experience with homelessness to the...
Republican state senator uses Hitler as inspiration in message to homeless