Advertisement

Two Virginias show out for Easter Weekend celebrations

Easter Egg Hunt in the Two Virginias
Easter Egg Hunt in the Two Virginias(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Easter Weekend kicked off to a big start in the Two Virginias Saturday. Both Tazewell and Princeton’s Easter Egg Hunts brought out big crowds for petting zoos, face painting, egg hunts and much more.

“We love to see the kids having a great time,” said Tammy Bishop. “It’s an experience for some of the kids.”

“We are so happy that we could even plan something for the community,” said Christy Wood. “That’s all we want to do, is give back to the community.”

Local leaders come together to make events like these happen. For the children though, it’s all about the atmosphere.

“We’re just going to run around until we find some [eggs,]” said Joseph Shrader.

“We do an Easter Egg hunt and we have this big cookout,” said Colton Beavers.

With the Easter Bunny present at both events as well -- there were more than enough eggs to go around.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
A daycare owner has been charged after officials said three toddlers in her care were taken to...
Police: 3 toddlers exposed to THC through daycare’s crackers; owner charged
Toddler OD
Two arrested in Daniels after child overdoses on heroin
Chloe Wrinkler
UPDATE: Missing Summers County girl found safe
generic graphic
WVSP search for male suspect in tire slashing incident

Latest News

Bluefield's Blair's Sweet Treats and More cuts ribbon
Blair’s Sweet Treats and More hosts grand opening
5 ODs in a week in Fayette County, W.Va.
Five overdoses in 1 week cause concern in Fayette County
Bluefield City Cleanup takes place Friday, April 15
Bluefield students, city workers and more help cleanup effort
The Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginia hosts a breakfast for lawmakers from two states.
Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias hosts post legislative breakfast