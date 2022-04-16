Two Virginias show out for Easter Weekend celebrations

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Easter Weekend kicked off to a big start in the Two Virginias Saturday. Both Tazewell and Princeton’s Easter Egg Hunts brought out big crowds for petting zoos, face painting, egg hunts and much more.

“We love to see the kids having a great time,” said Tammy Bishop. “It’s an experience for some of the kids.”

“We are so happy that we could even plan something for the community,” said Christy Wood. “That’s all we want to do, is give back to the community.”

Local leaders come together to make events like these happen. For the children though, it’s all about the atmosphere.

“We’re just going to run around until we find some [eggs,]” said Joseph Shrader.

“We do an Easter Egg hunt and we have this big cookout,” said Colton Beavers.

With the Easter Bunny present at both events as well -- there were more than enough eggs to go around.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.