Blair’s Sweet Treats and More hosts grand opening

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Family-owned “Blair’s Sweet Treats and More” opened up shop in Bluefield, W.Va. Saturday. The event featured a ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, along with an inflatable bounce house, outdoor shopping and more.

The business sells pastries, food and “more.” A full menu can be found on its website here.

Co-owner Deiandra Blair said Saturday the idea to open up shop came during the pandemic.

“We had our second daughter,” said Blair. “It was in the middle of the pandemic and we couldn’t really find a babysitter. So I just started baking cakes...My hobby turned into this rewarding career.”

Blair’s Sweet Treats and More is set to be open Tuesday through Thursday 11-4:30, and Friday through Saturday 11-7:30 at Southview Shopping Center in Bluefield, W.Va.

Along with the shop’s website, you can find out more information on its Facebook page as well.

