Advertisement

A beautiful Easter Sunday is ahead of us!

Temperatures will be a little chilly, but the sun will be shining!
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This weekend is looking to be nicer than any in recent memory! Today, many of us reached into the 70s for our high temperature. We will be dipping into the upper 30s overnight as the sun goes down. We will see mostly cloudy skies, which could hinder those of us wishing to view the peak of the Pink Moon tonight.

Cloudy
Cloudy(WVVA WEATHER)

The Pink Moon, while not actually pink, is named after a flower native to North America called the Phlox subulata. This flower is sometimes also called moss pink, hence the name Pink Moon, and is representative of the early blooming of spring!

not really pink
not really pink(WVVA WEATHER)

Easter Sunday is looking to be a little chillier, though a beautiful day nonetheless. Temperatures across our area will be in the upper 50s, and we will see mostly sunny skies through the day! We could see a very small chance of isolated showers late in the evening, though likely nothing to halt outdoor plans.

nice
nice(WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead into next week, things are looking incredible, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s after Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
A daycare owner has been charged after officials said three toddlers in her care were taken to...
Police: 3 toddlers exposed to THC through daycare’s crackers; owner charged
Toddler OD
Two arrested in Daniels after child overdoses on heroin
Chloe Wrinkler
UPDATE: Missing Summers County girl found safe
generic graphic
WVSP search for male suspect in tire slashing incident

Latest News

Full video forecast (4/15/2022)
Full video forecast (4/15/2022)
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Occasional rain on tap for Saturday, cooler & mainly dry for Easter Sunday
Rain showers possible tomorrow
Rain showers possible tomorrow
Rain chances increase tomorrow as a cold front moves through.
Dry today; showers possible tomorrow