A beautiful Easter Sunday is ahead of us!

This weekend is looking to be nicer than any in recent memory! Today, many of us reached into the 70s for our high temperature. We will be dipping into the upper 30s overnight as the sun goes down. We will see mostly cloudy skies, which could hinder those of us wishing to view the peak of the Pink Moon tonight.

The Pink Moon, while not actually pink, is named after a flower native to North America called the Phlox subulata. This flower is sometimes also called moss pink, hence the name Pink Moon, and is representative of the early blooming of spring!

Easter Sunday is looking to be a little chillier, though a beautiful day nonetheless. Temperatures across our area will be in the upper 50s, and we will see mostly sunny skies through the day! We could see a very small chance of isolated showers late in the evening, though likely nothing to halt outdoor plans.

Looking ahead into next week, things are looking incredible, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s after Tuesday.

