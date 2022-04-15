Advertisement

WVSP search for male suspect in tire slashing incident

By Megan Brandl
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) is searching for a male suspect that slashed a tire in Beckley

The incident happened 11 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Mountain State Oral Surgeon office at Brookshire in Beckley.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Corporal C. A. Dunn at the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at (304) 256-6700

