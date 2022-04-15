WVSP search for male suspect in tire slashing incident

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) is searching for a male suspect that slashed a tire in Beckley

The incident happened 11 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Mountain State Oral Surgeon office at Brookshire in Beckley.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Corporal C. A. Dunn at the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at (304) 256-6700

