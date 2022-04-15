Advertisement

Wheels reportedly fall off school bus while it’s in motion

The wheels of a school bus reportedly fell off while it was carrying kids. No one was injured. (WXYZ, FB, CNN)
By Kiara Hay
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DETROIT (WXYZ) - A middle school bus in Michigan broke down on the side of the road after two wheels apparently detached from the bus while it was in motion.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

A photo of the L’Anse Creuse Middle School bus is making rounds on social media and sparking concern and frustration with parents.

“Nobody said anything to any of us,” Tammy Caparo said. She has a granddaughter in the seventh grade that attends that school.

She says there was no email, phone call or alert to tell families what happened.

Caparo picks her granddaughter up from school, but on social media parents who say their children were on the bus are reporting they didn’t hear from school officials.

“I would hope the school would do more about the safety of the children and reach out to the parents and let them know that they are doing everything they can to make the buses more safe for their children to get on,” Caparo said.

After the incident, many are left wondering how the wheels just rolled off a moving bus.

According to a L’Anse Creuse school official, it appears it was caused by a mechanical failure involving a bolt.

“The district has not had any other issues of this nature in the past,” the official said.

They went on to say that “extensive bouncing” caused by road conditions, such as potholes, could have played a part.

“Wheels just don’t come off of school buses,” said Andy Didorosi, owner of the Detroit Bus Company.

He’s repaired buses for years.

He said they are one of the safest vehicles, and it’s unlikely Michigan roads are to blame for wheels detaching.

“School buses are made to take hundreds of thousands of pounds of force on their axles,” he said. “They are extremely, extremely tough vehicles.”

Didorosi said it’s likely the bolts or lug nuts loosened over time, and the daily inspector missed it.

“And frequently drivers give a vehicle a quick visual inspection, which is oftentimes not enough,” he said.

WXYZ asked L’Anse Creuse if the bus had recently been repaired, as well as when it had its last state inspection, but did not get a response.

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

