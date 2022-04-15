Advertisement

Two men rescued after truck is swept away by flood waters in Alabama

Two men rescued in Alabama flood waters
Two men rescued in Alabama flood waters(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Two men had to be rescued after their truck was swept from the roadway by flood waters on Thursday in Alabama.

Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer firefighters responded to a 911 call and made contact with the men who were sitting on the hood of their truck, WAFF reported. The truck had been swept away by flood waters.

The Morgan County Rescue Squad arrived, and a trained swift water rescue diver stabilized the vehicle with a tow line. The men were then assisted to safety.

The vehicle was removed from the water by the towing company.

