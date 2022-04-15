Advertisement

Two arrested in Daniels after child overdoses on heroin

Toddler OD
Toddler OD(WVVA)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Tuesday, April 12, deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office were notified that a toddler had accidentally overdosed on heroin.

Deputies were dispatched and when they arrived to the scene, they immediately administered Nalaxone (Narcan) to the child.

The child was transported to BARH, the child appeared to be recovering well when turned over to medical staff.

James L. Minton, 41, of Daniels and Amanda G. Richmond, 34, of Daniels, were both arrested and have been charged with child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury.

