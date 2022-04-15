Sidewalk repairs continue in Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The city of Princeton is continuing sidewalk replacements on deteriorating areas of the city. This time the city is fixing a 1,400 foot length of sidewalk along Thorn Street. The project’s cost is 270 thousand dollars and 80 percent of that funding is coming from the department of highways alternative transportation grant fund according to Princeton’s City Manager, Mike Webb.

“We’re looking forward to just doing sidewalk repair throughout the city. We’ve already done West Main, we’re working on Thorn Street. We have a focus on Straley as well as High Street. There’s different areas we want to work on and on top of that we did about 71 locations throughout the city of leveling trip hazards on different sidewalks,” said Webb.

The remaining 20 percent of the cost of the sidewalk replacement is coming from the city’s general fund.

