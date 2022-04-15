Princeton urges departments to buy products from city businesses

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton city leaders are urging all government departments to purchase their supplies within Princeton city corporate limits when appropriate.

The city’s Economic Development Specialist, Samuel Lusk says staying local shows pride in local products and services and allows the city to invest that money spent on goods back into the city.

“We realize that there’s incredible products made in Princeton that are of competitive nature to those that are created outside of the city or shipped into the city. We want to be able to support those and buy those as much as possible,” said Lusk.

Lusk adds that this directive shows local businesses that they come first to the city.

