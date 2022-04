SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Summers County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help in the search of a missing 13-year-old girl.

Chloe Wrinkler was last seen at her home in Jumping Branch on Thursday evening.

If anyone has seen her or has information on her disappearance, you’re urged to call 304-466-3333.

