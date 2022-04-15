Occasional rain on tap for Saturday, cooler & mainly dry for Easter Sunday

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

A weak front pushing toward the area this evening will bring unsettled weather for the first half of our Easter Weekend. Tonight, we can expect increasing clouds out ahead of the front, but most will stay dry for most of tonight. With a southerly wind flow returning this evening, temps won’t be quite as cold as last night, dipping into the 40s for most.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

Before sunrise Saturday, we can expect wide-spread light rain showers, but they should taper and become very spotty through sunrise. We look to see hit-or-miss showers throughout the day Saturday, but we are not expecting anything heavy, or any severe weather for that matter. We’ll otherwise be seasonable and breezy at times, with highs for most in the 60s.

EASTER SUNDAY PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Colder air will move in behind the departing front Saturday night as winds shift out of the north and west. Low temps Saturday evening will return to the 30s.

FUTURECAST-Sunday (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll be chilly to start Easter Sunday, but we should see more sun and highs will be just under-average during the afternoon, topping off in the 50s. Sunday night, we’ll see increasing clouds and maybe a strain rain/snow shower as temps fall into the 30s again.

LOOKING AHEAD (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front (this one a stronger system) will bring rain throughout the day Monday, and temps will drop to around freezing Monday night, allowing for a mix of rain/snow through early Tuesday. Highs will be in the 40s and low 50s Monday & Tuesday.

After that....we look to stay rather warm and dry for a while...

Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.