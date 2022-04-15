Advertisement

K-9 shot, killed during standoff with armed suspect

K-9 Major was shot and killed April 10, police say.
K-9 Major was shot and killed April 10, police say.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, N.C. (Gray News) – A police K-9 in North Carolina was shot and killed Sunday.

K-9 Major with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was killed during a standoff with an armed robbery suspect.

According to the Granville County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery involving the theft of a vehicle on Saturday. Police could not locate the suspect Saturday, but the following day, officers responded to a report of a suspicious fire at a residence.

During the investigation of the fire, officers determined the armed robbery suspect was possibly hiding under the crawl space of the home. As police tried to clear the crawl space, they were met with gunfire from the suspect and returned fire.

During that time, K-9 Major was struck by gunfire and died. The dog was shot twice with an AK-47 rifle.

K-9 Major was a 3-year-old German Shepherd and the beloved partner of Corporal Jamie Lariviere.
K-9 Major was a 3-year-old German Shepherd and the beloved partner of Corporal Jamie Lariviere.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

Police requested further assistance from other law enforcement agencies, including a crisis negotiator. The crisis negotiator made contact with the suspect and convinced the man to come out from under the crawl space and surrender to authorities.

Aside from K-9 Major, no law enforcement officers were injured.

The suspect, identified as William Darius Eichelberger, 21, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and released a short time later. He was then taken to the Granville County Magistrate where he was placed under a $250,000 bond.

According to police, Eichelberger was charged with seven felonies, and more charges are forthcoming.

K-9 Major was a 3-year-old German Shepherd and the beloved partner of Corporal Jamie Lariviere. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is holding a celebration of life for Major on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on Virginia Ave.
UPDATE: Two injured in early morning house fire on Virginia Ave.
Wyoming County man accused of multiple counts of sexual abuse of children
Case of accused serial child abuser heads to grand jury
Texas man dies in tractor trailer crash in Raleigh County.
Crash on I-77 kills one
Wythe County drug bust arrest
Three drug dealers arrested in Wythe County
Officers stand in front of vests representing workers lost in work zones
Agencies begin crackdown on speeding and distracted driving in work zones

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia may use nuclear weapons as part of its...
Zelenskyy: World should be concerned about Russia's nuke threat
The wheels of a school bus reportedly fell off while it was carrying kids. No one was injured....
Wheels reportedly fall off school bus while it’s in motion
FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus on a store...
It’s not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in US