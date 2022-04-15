Hometown Hero: Dr. Sarah Grose

BLUEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Instructing the next generation is a team effort and behind every team is a team leader at Bluewell Elementary School that leader is principal, Dr. Sarah Grose.

“I started out as a long term substitute,” said Grose. “I was hired as a title one instructional interventionist.”

The educator who also has an EDS as well in curriculum instruction recalls that when she became principal Mercer County Schools administrators “were looking for leaders who were really strong in instruction.”

Grose has been principal at Bluewell for a dozen years now.

“When I first started this job kids would ask me, ‘how many kids do you have?’ and I would go well ‘I have 220′ and they would just look at me with big eyes.”

The Concord and Marshall university graduate says her love for educating our children started when she was a second grade Tazewell Bulldog at Tazewell Elementary..

“When I was little if somebody asked me what I wanted to be I would say ‘I want to be a mom’ that’s where it started. I just took that love of children and carried it on with me as an adult.”

The reading, writing and arithmetic doesn’t stop in the classroom either. Dr. Grose meets her children and their families where they are this day and age--on social media.

“I’ll reach them where they’re at. I’ll go to their phones.”

She does so with online videos such as Make A Difference Mondays, Top It Off Tuesdays, Wellness Wednesdays, Feature Fridays, Saturday Update and Sing-A-Long Sundays.

Dr. Grose says she’s now reconnecting with students who are becoming teachers themselves.

“I’ve actually had students come back and observe or be students here because they want to be at their original school. I’ve also had them come back and tell me.. there was no experience I’ve had like Bluewell school.”

