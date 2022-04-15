Advertisement

GTT: Makenzie Phipps coming to Bluefield Arts Center & new exterior additions to Granada

By Joshua Bolden
Apr. 15, 2022
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Local artist Makenzie Phipps is coming to the Bluefield Arts Center on April 22nd at 7 PM.

Phipps is a Bluefield, Virginia native and frequent guest on WVVA Today’s Friday Tunes.

Her vocals are described as vibrant with a distinctive southern flare.

In addition to WVVA Today she has been featured on The Country Network and Country Rebel.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

In addition to bringing Makenzie to the Bluefield Arts Center this April, Bluefield Arts & Revitalization Corporation is continuing to renovate the Granada.

The building now features a blade sign which was donated by Swope Construction. The sign is in it’s signature gold and burgundy.

The Granada Theater is located at 537 Commerce Street.

