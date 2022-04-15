Five overdoses in 1 week cause concern in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Five overdoses were reported in Fayette County this week, 3 proving fatal. Local leaders and advocates see the problem as seemingly impossible to solve.

“We are probably never going to put a stop to it,” said Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti. “But we can certainly do as much as we can to put as big a dent into it as possible.”

“It’s terrifying and devastating,” said Leslie Pease, Communications Director at Brian’s Safehouse. “I mean, it’s a tiny amount that can take a life.”

Pease sees it as a herculean effort needed to pinch-off the pipeline supplying substance misuse problems at every source.

“We still see doctors’ offices prescribing Oxycontin for, or Oxycodone for dental procedures,” said Pease. “[They’re] not realizing how devastating it is and how easily addicted some people can become.”

For now the prosecutor’s office’s focus remains determining what the five individuals overdosed on -- but it’s clear the problem remains much more than everyday crime.

“Aside from the fact that we’re dealing with criminal behavior, we’re dealing with criminal behavior that has significant impact on our communities,” said Cilberti.

“It catches them and gets a hold of them,” said Pease. “They can’t break it and realize ‘hey this has taken over my life.’ And so the whole, all of it is on the rise. It’s just heartbreaking.”

