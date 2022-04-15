Advertisement

Employee with 40 years behind him named 2021-2022 Raleigh County Schools Service Personnel Employee of the Year

Raleigh County Schools Award
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County Schools Employee with more than four decades under his belt was named the 2021-2022 Service Personnel Employee of the Year.

Thursday evening, the school board held its annual dinner to recognize and thank service personnel. The event was held at the Academy of Careers and Technology in Beckley.

36 employees were awarded cash prizes and plaques for their hard work, but only one was named the “Service Personnel Employee of the Year.”

This individual was Russell Shrewsberry. Shrewsberry was honored for his work in custodial maintenance. The last 12 of his 41 years with Raleigh County Schools have been spent as a crew leader.

David Price, Superintendent of Raleigh County Schools, congratulated Shrewsberry on his accomplishments and thanked all the county’s employees for their constant work.

“Raleigh is very blessed to have the service personnel and professionals that we have to serve our kids. We have 1500 employees in our county and over 500 service personnel. They are the heroes of our school system so it’s a great honor and a pleasure to be able to recognize them tonight.”

