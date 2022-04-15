Advertisement

Easter Bunny to visit Beckley in style

Tamarack Marketplace
Tamarack Marketplace(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - This year, the Easter Bunny is arriving in style. Rather than hopping, he will be flying into Tamarack in Beckley Saturday, April 16, 2022.

After the Easter Bunny makes his helicopter landing, there will be a massive Easter egg hunt on the lawn.

All of this is an effort made by Beckley’s Shade Tree Car Club to raise money for Saint Jude’s. This is the club’s second year hosting an Easter event for this cause.

The day’s events will begin at 10 a.m. with a car show. The Easter Bunny will arrive at 1 p.m., and the hunt will begin at 2 p.m.

