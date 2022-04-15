Dry today; showers possible tomorrow

It’s a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We will warm up quickly with high temperatures getting up into the 60s and low 70s. Dry conditions are expected as high pressure takes over today.

A beautiful day is expected today. (WVVA WEATHER)

Clouds will increase overnight as a cold front approaches our area. We may see a few isolated showers very late tonight but most should stay dry. Those clouds will keep us warmer tonight with lows in the 40s and some may stay in the 50s all night long.

Outlook for tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Scattered showers are possible at times tomorrow as a cold front swings through. We are not expecting a washout, just occasional showers from time to time. Otherwise, we will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures cooler in the 50s and 60s.

Futurecast shows scattered showers possible on Saturday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Easter Sunday is looking dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s and 60s. Sunday night is when some rain will push in due to a low-pressure system. Widespread rain is expected throughout the day on Monday as well and that will cool us down with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Widespread rain moves in on Monday. (WVVA WEATHER)

We do look to dry out and warm up as we head into the middle of next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

