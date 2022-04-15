Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias hosts post legislative breakfast

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias hosts a breakfast for lawmakers from two states.

The panel made of Republicans from West Virginia and Virginia gave their points of view from this year’s sessions in Charleston and Richmond.

The panelists were as follows:

Sen. Travis Hackworth (R)-Va., 38th District

Del. James W. Moorefield (R)-Va., 3rd District

Sen. Mark Maynard (R)-W.Va., 6th District

Sen. Chandler Swope (R)-W.Va., 6th District

Del. Joe Ellington (R)-W.Va., 27th District

Del. Doug Smith (R)-W.Va., 27th District

Del. Marty Gearhart (R)-W.Va., 27th District

One of the goals of the get-together is to allow lawmakers to collaborate across state lines.

“It’s always a benefit for us to collaborate. Our region isn’t large enough to really have an impact unless we all start to work together with more than what we have.”

“It gives them the opportunity to meet people, to hear their concerns, and to also let the people in their area understand exactly what they stand for.”

The statewide primary election for West Virginia will be held on May 10th. The primary day this year in the commonwealth is June 21st.

