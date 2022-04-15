Advertisement

Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias hosts post legislative breakfast

By Glenn Kittle
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias hosts a breakfast for lawmakers from two states.

The panel made of Republicans from West Virginia and Virginia gave their points of view from this year’s sessions in Charleston and Richmond.

The panelists were as follows:

  • Sen. Travis Hackworth (R)-Va., 38th District
  • Del. James W. Moorefield (R)-Va., 3rd District
  • Sen. Mark Maynard (R)-W.Va., 6th District
  • Sen. Chandler Swope (R)-W.Va., 6th District
  • Del. Joe Ellington (R)-W.Va., 27th District
  • Del. Doug Smith (R)-W.Va., 27th District
  • Del. Marty Gearhart (R)-W.Va., 27th District

One of the goals of the get-together is to allow lawmakers to collaborate across state lines.

The statewide primary election for West Virginia will be held on May 10th. The primary day this year in the commonwealth is June 21st.

