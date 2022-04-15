Bluefield students, city workers and more help cleanup effort

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A city-wide cleanup effort took place in Bluefield, W.Va. Friday.

Bluefield High school and Bluefield State College students, along with Recovery Point joined the city’s public works department in Friday’s mission. Groups spread across the city with designated areas set for each team to clean up.

Recovery Point’s program director sees the work put into such a project as beneficial to all involved.

“To see them out making a difference and doing something positive in the community, it benefits them because people to see the changes that they’re trying to make, and continue to make on a daily basis.” said Brandon Lafferty.

